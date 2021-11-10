Kanen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,048,194 Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,048,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. Genie Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Genie Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,398. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

