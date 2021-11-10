Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

NWPX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Pipe stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 394.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Northwest Pipe worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

