Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.
NWPX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
