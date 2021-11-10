The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.70 million-$261.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.01 million.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 6,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $682.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

