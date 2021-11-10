Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $352,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $595.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

