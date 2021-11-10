Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 78,089 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.13% of LPL Financial worth $339,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.10. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

