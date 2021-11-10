Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $28.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

