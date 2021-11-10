9,452 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $612.78 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $631.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

