Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,814.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,846.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,673.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,220.20 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

