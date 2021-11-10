Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 37,563 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.20% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $361,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,012,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,545,000 after acquiring an additional 111,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 988.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 135,926 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

FMX opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.