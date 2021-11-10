Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 36,701 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Textron worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

