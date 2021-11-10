Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.09. Hyliion shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 29,329 shares.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,292,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyliion by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hyliion by 284.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

