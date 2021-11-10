HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

EDR traded up C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.04. The company had a trading volume of 396,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,387. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.68. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.04 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

