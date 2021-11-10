Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 47,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

