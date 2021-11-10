Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 368.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $230.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,190 shares of company stock worth $36,231,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

