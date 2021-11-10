National Pension Service Acquires 3,134 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $36,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 595,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 74,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $197.71 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $203.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

