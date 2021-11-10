Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,120 shares of company stock worth $9,339,914. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

