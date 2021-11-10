17,603 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

