National Pension Service Purchases 1,471 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Pension Service raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

