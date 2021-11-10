Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

