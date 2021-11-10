Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,046,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,255,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,637,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONTF opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 23,500 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,686 shares of company stock worth $18,000,105 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

