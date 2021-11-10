Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $656,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.