Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

WRK opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -37.94%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

