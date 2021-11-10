Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 120,727.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.