Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 103,290.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

