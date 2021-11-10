Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 13.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $96,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

