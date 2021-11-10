InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InnovAge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
INNV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,480. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several research firms have commented on INNV. Cowen began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
