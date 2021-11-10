Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

