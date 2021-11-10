Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 319,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $16,783,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,783,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,783,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,583,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $15,247,000.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.