Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 201,175 BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of BancorpSouth Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after buying an additional 297,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,052,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE BXS opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.