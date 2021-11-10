Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

