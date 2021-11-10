Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.56

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 25056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vroom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

