Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of STBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

