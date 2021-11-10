CYCLUB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $21.03 million and $4.10 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYCLUB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.45 or 0.07017424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCLUBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CYCLUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.