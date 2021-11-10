Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $6.73 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 376.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 887,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $146,595,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

AXP stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

