Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

Workday stock opened at $293.48 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $294.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.35, a PEG ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.