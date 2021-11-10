Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

