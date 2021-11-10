Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,227,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,905 shares of company stock worth $1,361,622 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

