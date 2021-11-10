Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $207,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

