Millennium Management LLC Sells 156,561 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156,561 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

MIC stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

