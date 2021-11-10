DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 90.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

DKS stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

