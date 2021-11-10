Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 23,996 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 171,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

