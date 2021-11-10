Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Databroker has a market cap of $5.84 million and $59.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

