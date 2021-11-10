IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $160.16 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. IDEX has a total market cap of $160.16 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.