SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 13th

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.82. 251,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,970. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$27.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

