ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. 313,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

