Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114,331 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,684. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

