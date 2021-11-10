Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

