The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $325.11. 7,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $324.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

