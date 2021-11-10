Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 3,030 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 270,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4,456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 131,649 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 138,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter.

SILJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 21,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

