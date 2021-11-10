275,650 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF accounts for 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

BBEU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $60.88. 267,908 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

